HARKERS ISLAND — The August edition of Astronomy Night will be held at the Harkers Island Visitor Center across from Cape Lookout National Seashore on Friday, Aug. 13 from 8 to 10 p.m.
NASA Solar System Ambassador Brandon Porter will present a 45-minute program in the Harkers Island Theater entitled, “Let’s Talk Astronomy.”
The program will introduce visitors to various celestial objects that can be viewed with the naked eye, and better yet, with a telescope. Those interested in stargazing are encouraged to attend the event and learn more about the wonders available above in the night sky.
Immediately after the presentation, park staff and local astronomers from the Crystal Coast Stargazers (a NASA Night Sky Network astronomy club) will host a Star Party (weather dependent) in front of the visitor center. The Star Party will offer curious participants the chance to witness the moon and other sky-bound objects above the Southern Outer Banks through the lens of a telescope.
Make the most of the night by coming prepared. Check the weather and dress accordingly. Also bring water, snacks, bug repellent and flashlight with a red filter that helps in maintaining everyone’s night vision.
Folks may also consider bringing their own telescopes to learn how to get the most out of their own telescopic equipment from members of the Stargazers club.
The program is free.
For more information, go to http://go.nps.gov/astronomynight.
