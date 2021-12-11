Olde Beaufort Farmers' Market offers annual Christmas cheer, scrumptious goodies

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
BEAUFORT — Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.
The Saturday morning sunshine that is usually over the Olde Beaufort Farmers Market will turn into an evening with soft, twinkling lights, a nip in the air and holiday cheer. The Olde Fashioned Holiday Market began in 2015 with a small group of excited and dedicated original members OBFM. This first evening holiday market established what has become a seasonal event highly and excitedly anticipated by shoppers from near and far. This year’s market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 4 until 8 p.m.
Cindy Bunch, the market manager since 2016 has seen vendors grow from 25 participants to 45 on the courthouse grounds each Saturday morning since then. The growth of the market has prompted the involvement of a large number of folks who support and believe in the mission of the market which emphasizes health and wellness, education and interactions and shared relationships among members of the community.
Bunch said, “I believe the market has become a community gathering spot which offers all who come the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors under the magnificent live oaks on the grounds while shopping with local small business people whose economic livelihood relies on their opportunity to sell their homegrown, homemade and handmade products and wares. The market informs and enriches the life of our beautiful, coastal community and lifestyle.”
Almost all are Carteret County citizens living all over the county from the east end to the west.
Bunch said, “I love working with all the people involved in the market, including the board of directors, market staff and volunteers, vendors, community organizations, the Friends of the OBFM, local businesses, county and town government officials, the citizens of our community and the many shoppers who make the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market their Saturday morning destination. Working with all the market stakeholders gives me tremendous personal joy and fulfillment. And the Christmas Market is icing on the cake!”
Vendor, Libby Steadman says she is looking forward to, “the magic of people coming together to share ‘community,’ the lights filling our hearts with holiday spirit and supporting each other with wishes for a heartfelt holiday season in Carteret County.”
For the expected 75 or so vendors, tents will be spaced for safety, offering fresh veggies, meats, baked goods and everything needed for great holiday meals, along with fine, creative treasures from talented artisans perfect for your special holiday gift giving. The scene on the courthouse square that evening will be magical, straight out of Charles Dickens!
The market will be bustling with busy vendors in festively decorated tents garnished with twinkling Christmas lights spread throughout to light up the grounds. Live holiday music performed by local musicians will fill the night air, and the excitement and joy of eager shoppers make this special event one sure to bring out the spirit of the holiday season in everyone.
