Torchbearer Zeta hosts luau

BEAUFORT — Torchbearer Zeta of the international woman’s sorority Beta Sigma Phi, recently attended a luau that was hosted by Paul and Sally Kelly of Beaufort.
The social committee handed each attendee a paper flower for their hair and paper leis.
All members brought food consisting of Kalua ham, BBQ ribs, Polynesian fruit, Hawaiian cake, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and appetizers. The porch was decorated with flowers, each couple had their photo taken and given a pineapple frame, and the social committee wore grass skirts. The hostess was presented with a beautiful purple orchid.
The chapter was challenged by the COVID-19 outbreak and met in the Cherry Point Methodist and Baptist churches in Havelock which allowed for social distancing.
The pandemic, however, did not stop members from working the Belk Charity Day sale earlier this year to raise money for Backpack Blessings of Carteret and Craven counties and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain unit in Morehead City.
The chapter also donated to the American Heart Fund and Alzheimer’s Association.
