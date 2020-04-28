The Arts Council of Carteret County extended the deadline to apply for its annual scholarship to Thursday, May 14. The application and rules are available online at artscouncilcarteret.org/scholarships.
Those having difficulty obtaining teacher and counselor signatures due to quarantine are asked to email the council at artscouncilcarteret@gmail.com.
All applications must be postmarked by the deadline and submitted via regular mail to: ACCC Scholarships, P.O. Box 2294, Morehead City, NC 28557. Applications will not be accepted using any other method.
Contact the council at 252-726-9156 for more information.
