Two Croatan High School students won national medals in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, according to a release from Carteret County Public Schools.
Croatan junior Ella Campbell won a silver medal in the photography category for her photograph “Senior Night.”
Senior Isaiah Walker won a silver medal with distinction for his eight-piece photography portfolio, “Desolate Reality; Chicago’s Homeless.” Isaiah was one of only 30 students nationally to receive that recognition, which comes with a $1,000 scholarship to encourage his continued work, study and creative experimentation in photography.
Also, his art teacher Jody Stouffer will receive $250.
Isaiah is a two-time national winner, as he won a silver medal for photography in last year’s competition.
Ella and Isaiah have been invited to the awards ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York on Thursday, June 4 to receive their national medals.
Isaiah and Ella won gold keys last month in the regional competition, which allowed them to advance to the national level.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards have been in existence since 1923 and is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in grades seven to 12. Students can apply in 29 art and writing categories to win awards and scholarship opportunities. This year, students submitted nearly 340,000 works of visual art and writing to the Scholastic Awards; more than 90,000 were recognized at the regional level and celebrated in local exhibitions and ceremonies. The top art and writing at the regional level advanced to the national competition, where 2,700 students earned national medals. To win a national medal truly marks a student as one of the best in the nation in their craft.
