NEWPORT - Dozens of Carteret County residents gathered Thursday evening, April 6, for the Silver Arts awards portion of the Senior Games at Fort Benjamin Recreation Center in Newport.
The Silver Arts competition allows adults, ages 50 and up, to showcase their talents through various types of art and mediums.
The competition reflects the total wellness philosophy of the Senior Games program, which strives to keep adults healthy, active and involved in social activities.
There were more than 25 entrants for a wide range of artistic endeavors, including quilting, painting, jewelry fabrication, photography and writing.
A small panel of judges took turns evaluating the artwork on various criteria and selected the winners for each category.
Event Coordinator Melissa Garrett said the competition this year was the largest in recent memory.
"I've been a coordinator for 12 years, and this is the biggest one since I've been around," Garrett said. "When I first came to work, we had really big competitions. They slowly dwindled, but this is a pleasant comeback. We are happy to see a lot more participation this year."
Garrett also was a participant in the competition, with first-place finishes in the digital photography and pottery categories.
Another prize-winning artist, Patricia Ruddiman, took first for her hand-sewn needlework depicting a patchwork kimono.
Ruddiman explained the inspiration for her piece came from her family members.
"My mother got me started on the needlepoint, and my daughter's husband was serving in Japan," Ruddiman said. "I don't know, I just kind of used some of the beautiful imagery and things that I found from there. Stitching it all together by hand is a process, but it keeps us out of trouble."
Though the awards have already been given out, the art will be on display at Fort Benjamin until Friday, April 21.
Ruddiman and other first- and second-place winners will advance to participate in state competition sponsored by the North Carolina Senior Games organization in Raleigh.
The competition takes place every two years, with the next scheduled to take place in September this year.
First place winners are: Debbie Paquin, crocheting; Pat Sorrell, jewelry; Karen Mault, knitting; Patricia Ruddiman, needlework; Melissa Garrett, pottery; Brenda Batts, hand-stitched quilting; Nan Miller, machine-stitched quilting; Brenda Faber, woodworking; James Shumaker, literary arts; Christine Harker, poetry; Kimberly Hobin, acrylics; Karen Mault, digital art; Mary Ann Holland, drawing; Michael O'Rourke, mixed media; Sylvia Parker, oil painting; Melissa Garrett, digital photography; Crystal Wasley, film photography; and Michael O'Rouke, watercolor.
