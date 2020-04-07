Gallery Books will release the newest novel by national bestselling author Kristy Woodson Harvey in April.
Ms. Woodson Harvey, who lives on the North Carolina coast and serves on the board of the Beaufort Historical Association, has received many accolades for her previous six novels, and her newest work – Feels Like Falling, due out April 28 – is already garnering a lot of attention, according to a recent release from Spark Point Studio.
“Buckle up, buttercups, because Feels Like Falling feels like your next summer sizzler!” wrote New York Times bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews.
Ms. Woodson Harvey’s new book has also already been named to several lists of most anticipated books for the year, including Parade’s.
“Feels Like Falling is an odd-couple tale of friendship that asks just how much our past choices define our happiness,” it says in the release.
The story follows two women, Gray Howard and Diana Harrington, whose paths cross during rough times. Gray opens up her home to Diana after inadvertently getting her fired, and the two begin a friendship that leads them down paths of discovery.
“In her warmest, wisest novel yet,” the release states, “Kristy Woodson Harvey delivers a discerning portrait of modern womanhood through two vastly different lenses. Feels Like Falling is a beach bag essential for Harvey fans—and for a new generation of readers. This is a great feel-good read to comfort readers in this time of need.”
New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand called Ms. Woodson Harvey “a major new voice in Southern fiction.”
Her previous works are Dear Carolina, Lies and Other Acts of Love, and the Peachtree Bluff Series that includes Slightly South of Simple, The Secret to Southern Charm, and The Southern Side of Paradise.
Her work always centers around the Carolina coast. Inspiration for her novels has come from many areas here, including Beaufort and its local landmarks.
Southern Living, Today.com, Parade, Entertainment Weekly, Us Weekly, Woman’s World, USA Today, PopSugar and many others have featured articles about Ms. Woodson Harvey’s work.
A Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s school of journalism, her writing has appeared in numerous online and print publications and been optioned for film.
She won the Lucy Bramlette Patterson Award for Excellence in Creative Writing and a finalist spot for the Southern Book Prize.
Ms. Woodson Harvey lives with her husband and son and also writes blogs at Design Chic with her mom, Beth Woodson.
As an author, Ms. Woodson Harvey loves connecting with fans at KristyWoodsonHarvey.com.
