• Until the N.C. Museum of Art reopens for visitors, people can experience the museum’s collection and exhibition-related content online at ncartmuseum.org.
• Carolina Artist Gallery in Morehead City is offering a free virtual tour at its website: carolinaartistgallery.com. Images from “The Folly Show” are on the home page and ready for sale. Digital materials for students are under the “Classes” tab. They appreciate thoughts on the setup emailed to carolinaartistgallery@gmail.com.
• Gil Projects in partnership with Queens Center for Latino Studies in Charlotte have started a social media arts project: “Through the Eye of Art.”
During the global coronavirus pandemic, the organizers are asking everyone to participate by using a featured color of the week, along with their interpretation of it to create any kind of art: visual, music, poetry, dance and more. Then, participants should take a picture or record a short video to post with the tag @ThroughTheEyeof_Art on Instagram or @ThroughTheEyeofArt on Facebook.
Organizers will repost it on their page for people to see all over the world.
Projected colors of the week, which reset each Wednesday, are green right now, followed by white through May 6, black through May 13, gray through May 20 and any color can be chosen for the week of Thursday, May 21 to Monday, May 31.
Email questions to Edwin.Gil@providenceday.org or shaulm@queens.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.