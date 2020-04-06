For the first time, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has chosen work from a member of its Carteret County chapter – photographs by president Julia Thorn – to include in its online gallery.
The Arts and Humanities Jury of the organization announced its decision to publish “Power from Faith” and “Heart of the Rose” by Ms. Thorn in its Gallery of Fine Arts in a late-March release.
Ms. Thorn, a resident of Morehead City, is president of the Carteret County Gamma Zeta chapter of the N.C. branch of the organization.
The new additions to the gallery will be unveiled in late April or the first week in May, where the pieces will be available to view at dkg.org for six months before they are archived.
Ms. Thorn has been invited to present her works at the society’s Philadelphia Convention on Wednesday, July 8.
“The DKG symbol is the red rose, regarded as ‘a creation that reflects beauty of mind and spirit,’” Ms. Thorn said.
She took the photographs as a reminder of how teachers overcome challenges to “bring light” into the lives of their students.
Ms. Thorn took the “Heart of the Rose” photo after Dorian passed through Carteret County in September 2019.
“‘Power from Faith,’” she said, “reflects how God and community sustain us through tragedies. I hope others may find hope in these symbols, too, and never, ever give up.”
“I was surprised over the jury selection myself,” Ms. Thorn said in an email to the News-Times. She thinks the uncertainty of the times as the country faces the coronavirus pandemic may have attributed to her photos winning. “The images are positive about girl-power, perhaps,” she added.
The state organization’s president Dr. Teresa Cowan and its arts and humanities division describe Gamma Zeta’s drive to meet personal and professional challenges as the embodiment of the state theme, “Ready, Set, Grow.”
The group is a professional honor society for women educators, with more than 69,000 members. Established in 17 member countries around the world, the society defines its mission as promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
The society’s headquarters are in Austin, Texas, where Dr. Annie Webb Blanton founded it in 1929.
To nominate a key woman educator or see if you are eligible to join, contact Bonnie Ferneau by emailing bonnievista@aol.com or calling 252-247-7435.
Teachers and future teachers are encouraged to apply for scholarships at sites.google.com/site/deltakappagammazeta/awards-and-recognitions.
