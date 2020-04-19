North Carolina nonprofit arts and cultural organizations are now eligible to apply for grants from $75 million that the National Endowment for the Arts received in CARES funding.
Any nonprofit organization that has received funding by the NEA in the past four years is eligible to apply for a direct grant. Funds can be used for staff salary support, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs. The direct grants will not require a cost share or match and will be for a fixed amount of $50,000. Designated local arts agencies eligible to subgrant may request $100,000 or $250,000 for subgranting programs.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 22, with the earliest announcement of grant award or rejection by Tuesday, June 30. See the endowment’s website, arts.gov, for a program description, eligibility requirements, application review and FAQs.
As with all of the organization’s direct grants, applications will be reviewed by panels convened by the endwoment and judged on artistic excellence and merit, which includes the potential to have a significant and immediate impact on the arts workforce and the organization’s ability to carry out an award.
More information on the National Endowment for the Arts’ COVID-19 response can be found at its website, including FAQs for applicants and grantees and links to government resources and nationwide resources for artists and arts organizations.
Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.
