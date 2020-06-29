The Arts Council of Carteret County is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 ACCC Scholarships. This year, six area students have been selected to receive the $1,000 ACCC Scholarship.
Recipients include:
- Elijah Barclift —Elijah, a rising sophomore at Croatan High School, plans to attend the UNC School of the Arts High School Program pursuing Music Performance (French Horn).
- Chloe Pope—Chloe, a graduate of Gramercy Christian School, plans to attend Carteret Community College pursuing Architecture and/or Art Design.
- Katharine Guthrie — Katharine, a graduate of East Carteret High School, plans to attend Carteret Community College pursuing Illustration/Arts Education.
- Shiloh Waite— Shiloh, a graduate of Croatan High School, plans to attend East Carolina University pursuing Music Education.
- Peyton Gillikin—Peyton, a graduate of East Carteret High School, plans to attend Carteret Community College pursuing Animation.
- Amidala Starr Studer—Amidala, a graduate of East Carteret High School, plans to attend Carteret Community College pursuing Fine Arts.
Congratulations to all of this year’s scholarship recipients.
