An award-winning national magazine published a series of features recently about people “Saving the South” that included a piece written about Harkers Island native Karen Amspacher.
Garden & Gun’s April-May issue features 30 southern heroes who have given their lives to preserving ecological, culinary, architectural and artistic traditions across the South, according to a March 25 release from the publication.
One of the people featured is Karen Amspacher, “The Maritime Defender,” who has served since 1992 as executive director of the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island, according to information in the article.
The museum maintains active exhibits featuring artifacts and photographs from Down East communities. It was hit hard during Hurricane Florence in September 2018, and now its reopening has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“‘Our day’ is coming — a ‘new day’ at the end of the road, now even more precious than it would have been April 1st,” museum officials wrote in a recent newsletter about the reopening.
Ms. Amspacher is the southern hero in charge of the museum, which is a source of local pride “at the end of the road.”
The Garden & Gun article is available, as of presstime, online at gardenandgun.com/articles/karen-amspacher-the-maritime-defender.
Other featured people from North Carolina in the Garden & Gun series include Rhiannon Giddens of Greensboro, “The Storyteller”; Walt Wolfram of Raleigh “The Accent Advocate”; Craig LeHoullier of Raleigh, “The Tomato King”; and Franklin D. Vagone of Winston-Salem, “The Firebrand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.