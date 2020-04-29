MOREHEAD CITY — BluSail Golitz Studios in downtown Morehead City has decided to sell specially made mugs to raise money to aid Carteret Health Care during a campaign the studio is calling Mugs for a Cause.
“We are stronger together,” said a representative from the studios in a post March 30 at their website blu-sail.com. The phrase is featured on the mugs they are offering.
The mugs are handmade on a pottery wheel by local potter Mark Golitz and his wife, artist Lynn Golitz, according to a recent release from the studio.
“We wanted to use our pottery studio to benefit the community during this time when everyone is asked to stay home and practice social distancing,” Ms. Golitz said in the release.
The mugs regularly cost $29, but for a limited time they are available on sale for $20 each (before tax). From each sale, $5 will be sent to the hospital foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help purchase necessary equipment for hospital staff.
To order a mug, those interested should text or call the studio at 252-723-9516, email blu@blu-sail.com, or message BluSail on Facebook or Instagram.
The mugs can be shipped or, once the stay-at-home order ends, picked up. Payment is required upon delivery.
BluSail Golitz Studios is at 903 Arendell St. Co-owned by the Golitzes, it is a working pottery and art studio with a gallery that features the work of the owners.
In addition to buying a mug, people are welcome to donate directly to the hospital foundation by calling 252-499-5300 or by visiting CarteretFoundation.com.
Susie Collins, the Carteret Health Care Foundation’s executive director, said in the release that donations they are receiving helped them purchase supplies for the hospital that weren’t in its budget.
“For example,” she said, “the Foundation was able to provide the funds to purchase necessary equipment to add 24 negative pressure rooms to the ones the hospital already has. The purchase of one of these mugs is a win win for everyone.”
The foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund is raising money to support the hospital’s pandemic response.
The most pressing need currently is technology to aid communication while in-person contact is restricted. Funds they receive will be designated to provide technology for virtual visits and communication between loved ones as well as telemedicine technology.
