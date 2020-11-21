Where’s Echo, the ACE cat?

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
BEAUFORT — Where’s Echo? That is the question almost every customer asks when they enter the Beaufort ACE Hardware Store. Echo is no longer at the store due to health issues. Echo (and his brother Makita) came to the Beafort ACE in the fall of 2011 as kittens. The pair were part of a litter from an employee. The orange tabby was named after Echo outdoor power equipment products since the Beaufort Ace is an authorized dealer.
Echo has enjoyed his amazing time at the store being spoiled by both employees and customers alike. He is extremely patient with even the youngest of guests and was featured in commercials for the store.
Echo was known for sleeping in a red shopping basket in the Paint Department and hanging out with his brother Sam. Employees began to notice Echo was getting cranky, losing weight, not interested in eating and spilling his water dish. Echo was taken to the doctor and eventually diagnosed with diabetes.
For the past month or so, Echo has been with Dr. Romano and her team at Beaufort Veterinary Hospital. The vet staff has been diligently taking care of him to get his levels correct.
Echo still enjoys a quality life, however, he needs more extensive care and attention than the employees can give him. It was determined it was in Echo’s best interest to retire from his position at Ace Hardware and stay with Dr. Romano and Kat Taylor at the vet’s office.
“We are very fortunate to have so many caring and qualified veterinarians in Beaufort,” Kimberly Nyman, Ace Hardware Manager said. “Everyone here misses him and guests still ask for him.”
ACE now has two new kittens who they are working with and will introduce them to customers when they feel the kittens are ready to be out and about in the store. Although the news of new duo is exciting, Echo will forever will be on the hearts of employees and customers. He will be missed.
