Santa sets up shop in Beaufort

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
BEAUFORT — With everything else being different in 2020, so was Santa’s arrival to Beaufort Friday.
Last year, he arrived by boat with crowds of people cheering and waving. This year, he came quietly by firetruck to his house on Front Street. Patiently waiting for his arrival was 2-year-old Charley Kate Bennett and her mom, Ashley Bennett.
In an exclusive interview, Santa said, “The North Pole has been concerned about friends and family, and of course, concerned about the elves who make the toys. We have practiced social distancing, washing our hands and wearing our masks. I am proud to say that so far, not one person has gotten sick at the North Pole.”
Santa did go on to say that it was a little more challenging making those toys this year, but he assures that everything is on track and ready for Christmas.
Santa, who is usually a jolly old fellow but can be somewhat serious, said he has thrown out all that seriousness this year. You may find him singing some Christmas songs between children. He said he may be even caught dancing!
He said because of COVID-19, he will not be able to hold children on his lap. However, with a 6-foot barrier, which is a star to stand on, and a face mask, he will be able to safely hear requests and wishes. Charley Kate requested a tie-dyed unicorn for Christmas morning.
Santa will be at the Beaufort waterfront every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Christmas.
Santa did have a message for everyone. “Be kind to everyone. Love everyone. Respect others, especially your elders. Have fun! And most of all be safe.”
