MOREHEAD CITY — UScellular has donated $8,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain thanks to its customers in the region.
As part of UScellular’s “Give with US” campaign, the company pledged $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every device that was traded in during the month of December, up to $100,000. In addition to receiving credit for their trade-in, customers were able to support a Boys & Girls Club in their region of the country.
With customers eclipsing 20,000 total trade-ins, UScellular donated the full $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The donation was dispersed directly to nine clubs in UScellular’s service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas, including the $8,000 donation in eastern North Carolina.
“UScellular is continually looking for ways to give back and to help those in our community, but this time, we wanted to include our customers as well,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “Through our trade-in program, consumers can earn money for devices they no longer need while also helping our environment by keeping them out of a landfill. Most importantly, through this campaign, our customers were able to support an essential nonprofit like the Boys & Girls Club when it’s needed the most.”
Dre’ Nix, chief operating officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, praised the timing of the donation: “This donation comes at a perfect time. We are grateful for UScellular’s continued support to help us meet the numerous challenges we have faced this past year to help our kids and the families here in Carteret County. We can’t thank them enough for always thinking of us.”
The company also donated $5,000 to the clubs’ COVID Relief Fund in April of 2020.
In addition to UScellular’s $100,000 donation, HYLA Mobile, an Assurant company, donated $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of America’s national organization.
UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $19.7 million, along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.
