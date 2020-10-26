Delta Kappa Gamma holds reception, induction

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Carteret County Gamma Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held a reception Oct. 8 at the Crystal Coast Country Club to welcome N.C. DKG State President Dr. Teresa Cowan and to honor its three newest inductees – Key Women Educators Rosa Langston, Mary Gay Lea and Deborah Trogdon.
Society hostesses were Claudia Beamon, Martha Edwards, Jasa Ellis, Bonnie Ferneau, Gay Lea, Sherrill Moraven, Jeannie Potter and Betty Quinn who provided the scenic venue and refreshments.
Installation of 2020-22 officers was held. The new cabinet consists of President Bonnie Ferneau, 1st Vice President Dr. Cathy Toman, 2nd Vice President Jeffrie Holloway, Recording Secretaries Gay Lea and Jeannie Potter, Corresponding Secretary June Vann, Treasurer Jasa Ellis, Parliamentarian Deanna Rosen, Editor June Merrill, Past President and Webmaster and Educational Excellence Julia Thorn, World Fellowship Chair Sherrill Moraven, U.S. Forum Chair June Fulcher, Fine Arts Chair Barbara Hill, Scholarship Chair Debra Stinson, Historian Susan Merrell and Membership Liaison Claudia Beamon.
Gamma Zeta, the Carteret County Delta Kappa Gamma chapter, forms a voice for education and teachers. Its mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
The newest initiative is the BEE ginning Teacher Program, Beginning Teachers Excelling. This program benefits new and beginning teachers paired with DKG members for support and encouragement.
Gamma Zeta also provides grants for local teachers or assistants seeking higher learning. Apply for one of these $500 grants before Dec. 31 at https.// HYPERLINK “http://sites.google.com/site/deltakappagammazeta/awards-and-recognitions” \t “_blank” sites.google.com/site/deltakappagammazeta/awards-and-recognitions .
If you are a key woman educator and would like to know if you are eligible to join, contact Bonnie Ferneau, 252-247-7435, HYPERLINK “mailto:bonnievista@aol.com” \t “_blank” bonnievista@aol.com, or Jeffrie Holloway, 252-304-8401, HYPERLINK “mailto:ann.holloway8401@icloud.com” \t “_blank” ann.holloway8401@icloud.com.
