NEWPORT — Over the last 7 years, the Gingerbread Festival has grown into a “sweet” holiday tradition for our community and the festival team is working hard to make this year no exception. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the public safety measures surrounding it, the Gingerbread Festival is moving from the Crystal Coast Civic Center to State Employee Credit Union Crystal Coast Hospice House.
The vision for this year’s festival is a drive-through Gingerbread Festival of Lights. This free, family-friendly attraction will be open Dec. 5-6 from 5 p.m. -8 p.m. The display route will begin on McQueen Avenue and include “food-to-go” at Fort Benjamin Park, various holiday displays including Santa, Crab Pot Christmas Trees, holiday goodies distributed to each car and ending at Big Rock Weigh with spectacular light display at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House.
In addition to the Festival Lights, we will also continue the tradition of the Gingerbread Competition and Display. It will be open to the public for viewing and voting Dec. 8-12 at the Intersection Church located on US 70.
The public is welcome to support the Crystal Coast Hospice House and help provide a fun holiday event for our community during these unique times. We are happy to customize any of the sponsorship levels to best fit your needs.
Gingerbread House Competition and Display
Everyone is welcome to enter.
Categories to enter:
Professional Division: Entry by baking professional or an individual or group with previous gingerbread experience and/or exhibiting advanced skills. No kits are allowed.
First Place: $500
Second Place: $250
Third Place: $125
Adult Division: Entry by adult individual or group, ages 18 and older. No kits allowed.
First Place: $250
Second Place: $125
Third Place: $75
Student Division: Entry by individual, family, school, scout group or other group. Ages 12-17. Kits allowed.
First Place: $100
Second Place: $75
Third Place: $50
Kid’s Division: Entry by individual, family or group. Ages 6-11. Kits allowed.
First place: $50
Pint Size: Entry by an individual or group. Ages 5 and under.
First Place: $50
For more information contact: Kay Coole, office coordinator, at 252-808-2244 or by email at kay.coole@cchhnc.org.
