America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast installs new officers for 2021

MOREHEAD CITY — America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast held its 21st annual Change of Watch on Monday, Jan. 18 via an Internet virtual meeting.
The term COW (Change of Watch) reflects the club’s origins in the Boston Yacht Club days at the turn of the 20th century when large sailing yachts would leave homeport to depart for faraway places and require a change of the watch standers every four hours to take the helm, navigate and steer the vessel to the next port.
Outgoing ABCCC Commander David Gerhart welcomed the membership and introduced District 27 Administrative Officer Mark Fairman who installed new officers for 2021.
The commander opened a short business meeting to approve the 2021 nominated officers, the annual budget and a change to bylaws. He then turned the meeting over to Fairman who asked Cdr. Gerhart to relieve the current Bridge of Officers, which he did and thanked them for their service. Fairman then relieved Cdr. Gerhart. He brought congratulations from the district commander and news of important future events, including the upcoming February National Membership Meeting.
The Bridge Officers for 2021 are Squadron Commander Robert Howd of Newport, Executive Officer Jeffrey Hirschhorn of Morehead City, Administrative Officer Edward A. (Tony) Cortina of Morehead City, Educational Officer Donald A. Sheldon of Beaufort, Assistant Educational Officer Joseph Murphy of Pine Knoll Shores, Treasurer Ralf Hall and Assistant Secretary Norma Hall, both of Atlantic Beach, and past Cdr. Gerhart.
Members at Large are Norma Hall of Atlantic Beach, Scott Brown of Morehead City, and Louis P. Pasquesi.
Fairman installed these officers and turned the program over to new Cdr. Howd who remarked, “Although we have been pretty well shut down during 2020, we did manage to do some things. We have 10 new members, conducted 74 vessel safety checks, won a couple of national awards, updated our bylaws and completed our marketing name change to America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast.
“I look forward to a year where we can meet in person and have classes in person like we normally do. Welcoming new members into our club with a handshake and maybe a hug is a whole lot better than never seeing their entire face and just waving at them.”
