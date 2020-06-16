Delta Kappa Gamma produces masks for its members and offers grants

CARTERET COUNTY — Delta Kappa Gamma, the professional key women educators’ society, is getting set for a new season of learning and advocacy.
Special designer masks have arrived for its local members. Gamma Zeta, the Carteret County chapter forms a voice for education and teachers. If you are a local teacher’s aide or a teacher seeking higher learning, please apply for one of the $500 DKG Gamma Zeta grants at https://sites.google.com/site/deltakappagammazeta/awards-and-recognitions. New officers for the biennium will be introduced at its next event. If you are a key woman educator and would like to know if you are eligible to join, contact Julia Thorn, 252-286-8533, julia1@stanfordalumni.org or incoming president Bonnie Ferneau, 252-247-7435, bonnievista@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.