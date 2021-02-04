MILITARY NEWS: Beaufort native honored onboard Naval Base Guam

Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarine) Samuel Lewis from Beaufort receives his combination cover Jan. 29 from his sponsor during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony for Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), onboard Naval Base Guam. USS Key West is one of multiple forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy U.S. Navy photo)
