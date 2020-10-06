MOREHEAD CITY — Shoppers can support the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program by shopping the Caroline’s Collectibles store closing sale.
The store, which is at 3716 Arendell St. in Morehead City, will be having a $10 bag sale through Saturday, Oct. 3. Proceeds benefit the CCDVP.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For other ways to support CCDVP, visit carteretdomesticviolence.com.
