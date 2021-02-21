MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Empty Bowls will present its 18th annual fundraiser against hunger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at One Harbor Church at 1605 Fisher St. in Morehead City.
Tickets are available for a $20 donation at the door.
“Twenty-five area potters and local students have combined efforts to offer a beautiful handmade pottery bowl to every ticket holder,” event organizer Barbara Johnson said.
In addition, tickets are good for a free cup of soup with the purchase of an entrée at Caribsea, Rucker Johns, Floyd’s 1921, Tightlines, Riverside Grill Morehead and Newport, Clawson’s 1905, Ioanni’s Grill and Southern Salt beginning Tuesday and running through Tuesday, March 2.
“The bowls remind us of our neighbors whose bowls are empty today, and the cup of soup represents the generosity of our community for those in need,” Ms. Johnson said.
Attendees also have the opportunity to take part in a silent auction featuring pottery from Keith Lambert, Willie Baucom, Lanny and Susan Pelletier, Pat Reaves and Amy Baker.
Items can be previewed at Hope Mission of Carteret County offices in Morehead City from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and on the Hope Mission of Carteret County Facebook page.
All profits from Empty Bowls 2021 go to three charities that address hunger in the community: Hope Mission, which operates a soup kitchen seven days a week, assists families in crisis and provides homeless shelters for men and women; Martha’s Mission Cupboard, an emergency food pantry providing monthly food packages for families in need; and BackPack Friends, which provides nutritional meals and snacks to children in 14 area schools who may need extra help over the weekends.
“The need is greater than ever as we deal with the economic impact of Covid-19 on our residents,” Ms. Johnson said.
For more information, contact Ms. Johnson at 252-241-1152.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
