Mary Frances Chadwick was a Civil War spy on a mission. She and her band of Confederate loyalists were focused on putting the Cape Lookout Lighthouse out of commission...permanently, so it could not function as a navigational aid to Union ships.
Mary Frances was born in 1841, the eldest child of Thomas Perry Chadwick and Sarah Baum Davis Chadwick. The family farm at Crow Hill was on the east side of the North River near Otway.
Local storyteller Rodney Kemp says Mary Frances Chadwick and Emeline Pigott, as “women of espionage,” gave Carteret County a one-two punch when it comes to Confederate heroism. He can speak volumes on either or both...and has. He includes Mary Frances and Emeline up near the top in his ranking of 100 important women who have made a difference here over the course of history.
This is Mary Frances’ story. With the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861, North Carolina Gov. John Willis Ellis ordered that lights along the coast be extinguished, including the “new” Cape Lookout Lighthouse that had become operational in 1859 – with its beam visible for a distance of 18 miles out to sea.
Ironically, this is about the same time that Gov. Ellis received a telegram from Simon Cameron, U.S. Secretary of War, directing North Carolina to “stand up” for the Union and “furnish two regiments of troops.”
Gov. Ellis replied: “I regard the levy of troops made by the Administration a usurpation of power. I can be no part to this wicked violation of the laws of the country and to this war upon the liberties of a free people. You get no troops from North Carolina.”
On June 21, 1861, Beaufort Collector of Customs and Superintendent of Lights Josiah Fisher Bell removed the lens from the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and hid it away, stated Karen Duggan, a park ranger at Cape Lookout National Seashore. Thus, the lighthouse went dark, definitely putting a crimp in the Union navy’s ability to navigate the coastline and the shoals.
After the Union troops occupied Beaufort in 1862, soldiers searched high and low for the lighthouse lens but couldn’t find wherever it was that Josiah Bell had hidden it.
(It was told that native Ca’e Bankers didn’t enjoy visiting Beaufort after the Union troops arrived in town. “Them Yankees would brag and strut all around. Bankers never did brag much. We always figured that a crowing hen was fit for nothing but the pot,” stated historian Sally G. Moore.)
About this time, “Mary Frances Chadwick was a lady of 22 summers, in the purity of mature womanhood, fired with a patriotic zeal, love of liberty and belief in the inalienable right of self-government,” Moore added.
Meanwhile, the Yankees bought a small lens and put it in the lighthouse. Conveniently, a cousin of Mary Frances, Ga’er Chadwick, was the Cape Lookout Lighthouse Keeper.
It was “learned” that the two Union gunboats moored at Lookout Bight to protect the Lighthouse were about to be deployed elsewhere. Thereafter, federal troops would be stationed onshore to guard the Cape.
Mary Frances rode horseback to New Bern, funneling information back and forth to Confederate Col. John Nathaniel Whitford. Instructions and important letters were placed in special pockets sewn inside Mary Frances’ flowing skirts.
Col. Whitford, with aid from Mary Frances and Josiah, devised an elaborate plan to blow up the Cape Lookout Lighthouse in the spring of 1864.
At this point in the story, Rodney Kemp mutters: “Is this good? Say yes.”
