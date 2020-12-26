Down East church presents live Nativity

SMYRNA — Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, under the leadership of Pastor William O’Neal, hosted a live Nativity drive-thru Dec. 18-19. Titled, “What is Truth,” the production was under the direction of the children’s ministry, discipleship ministry and pastoral team.
Members of the church, along with community participants, displayed a visual reconstruction of the town of Bethlehem and portrayed the story of the birth of Christ. Carolers softly sang well-known Christmas carols as community members drove through.
At the completion of the event, the youth ministry handed out boxes containing items to prepare a traditional Christmas dinner, including turkeys and all the trimmings.
Church youth members collected funds and food for the boxes, with donations provided by the church and community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.