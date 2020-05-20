Blot returned to Carteret County, resumed her passion

Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
CARTERET COUNTY — Beth Wood Blot learned to fish and hunt from her father.
When she was 12-years old, he took her flounder gigging. They took just enough flounder home to feed their family a meal. This began her love for the outdoors and fishing, which would later merge into her love of hunting. It was actually the love of nature, and some strange peace about the taking of an animal for food in a primitive instinctive, natural way that kept her interested.
However, it wasn’t until Blot was 28-years-old that she shot her first deer on a farm in South Carolina. Blot shot a 12-gauge shotgun all day and missed ... all day.
At the days end, Blot finally got one. A good reminder that hunting doesn’t always produce meat on the table. She worked as a RN in an emergency department, but the love of coastal living and “home” brought her back to Carteret County.
Blot prefers big game hunting, black bear and deer. She has hunted dove, ducks, geese and, just this year, began learning how to hunt wild turkey. In the past she has hunted in Virginia, South Carolina and Florida. However, for the past five years, Blot has hunted exclusively on their private property in Newport.
Blot has three sons, whom she has taught the basics of hunting including the rules and regulations, bag limits, and properly tagging their kill. The rules that are set forth by the Wildlife Commission change so checking the guidelines every season is a must. Her boys have all successfully completed the hunter’s safety course. They hunt independently and are now fine tuning their skills and hunting their preferred methods and animals.
What Blot enjoys the most about hunting is the peace and quiet, alone in a tree stand, or sitting in a camouflage tent and listening to birds. Watching wildlife is amazing. She has seen a completely wild bobcat up close, foxes, coyotes, bears, hawks swooping down and taking squirrels. It’s her quiet time; her time alone. Hunting provides natural and healthy food, as well as a sense of expertise and accomplishment. It is great exercise-walking/lifting/pulling/trimming trees. It is a sense of being such a small part of such a large world. Beth says she feels good about being able to provide meat for her family. For her personally it has been a way for her to connect with her father and to pass that along and connect to her sons.
Hunting is also a source of economic revenue for our local sporting goods shops, meat processors, and taxidermist. Beth uses a local meat processor/taxidermist who does a fantastic job of seasoning, making jerky, ground meat, roasts, tenderloins or whatever she chooses.
Blot’s husband is not a hunter, but he loves that she does and he supports and encourages her and offers to help if she needs him. He also enjoys the meals she makes from fresh meat.
