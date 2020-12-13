'Telling Our Story:' Down East

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
HARKERS ISLAND — “At the End of the Road” in Harkers Island is where you will find “Telling Our Story.”
The story of the long history and current history in the making of the Down East communities. Core Sound is celebrating Christmas and telling stories by the “Gallery of Trees” on display at the museum in December. One of those trees, decorated by Ann Rose and Emma Guthrie, is called “Remember Those Who Gave and Those Who Gave All.” The Down East coastal communities, from WWI to present day, have served proudly to protect the values they hold dear. This tree is a tribute to those who have served and are currently serving.
“A Stroll to Cab’s for Christmas,” decorated by Kendra Lawrence and Mandy Johnson, reflects the past. The tree tells the story of businesses and homes that no longer physically remain, but remain in the community members hearts. This tree is decorated in honor of Cab Ramsey and the memory of East’ard Variety Store which carried everything from gill nets, canned Pepsis, nabs and even horse collars. The store was a gathering place for local fishermen who came to “chew the rag” and to tell fish tales. Cab was a resident of Harkers Island where he was the owner and operator of the store. From 1996 until his passing, he was a fixture at Jarrett Bay Boatworks helping his son grow the company into an industry leader.
The Christmas tree is sponsored by Jarrett Bay Boatworks. Kendra Lawrence works for the company and is from Harkers Island. When they were approached to sponsor a tree and was given the criteria Kendra said, “My mind went immediately to Cab’s store. Cab was the father of Randy Ramsey, current owner/president of Jarrett Bay Boatworks. I remember fondly the store and what Cab and the store meant to me personally. It was an honor to be asked to be a part of it.”
The “Gallery of Trees” is a ‘must see’ to put on your Christmas list of things to do and see.
