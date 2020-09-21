NEW BERN — The New Bern Historical Society is inviting everyone to join them on Facebook as they present two more virtual programs from engaging local historians.
On Sept. 23 at 2 p.m., Mark Sandvigen will discuss Craven County’s response to World War I as he presents A Distant Mirror: Craven County and Reflections on the Great War 1917-1920.
Sandvigen will look back from the United States’ entry into WWI in 1917 to the return of our service men and women in 1919. This is a North Carolina story covering the impact of the war and how it changed every facet of our lives.
On Sept. 29 at 2 p.m., author and historian Wade Sokolosky will present North Carolina’s Confederate Hospitals. Sokolosky discuss the extensive efforts to take care of wounded during the Civil War. At the start of the Civil War, there existed a misconception that the conflict would be short and not the bloody and drawn-out struggle that ultimately transpired. The horrific losses during this early period highlighted just how ill-prepared both sides were when it came to treating sick and wounded soldiers.
Both presentations will appear on www.Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety and are free of charge.
Mark Sandvigen, a retired U.S. Naval Officer and senior executive for several Fortune 500 companies, brings a unique perceptive to this forgotten chapter in our history. Mark’s interest in the Great War began with his grandfather who fought in the 91st Pine Tree Division during the 100 days leading to the Armistice. Pursuing his grandfather’s legacy led to walking the battlefields and trenches of the Western Front along with visiting the WWI memorials and museums of the allied powers.
Col. Wade Sokolosky (Ret.), a native of Beaufort is a graduate of East Carolina University and a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Army. He is one of North Carolina’s leading experts of the 1865 Carolinas Campaign. Wade has lectured throughout the Carolinas, speaking to roundtables, various societies and organizations, and at historical sites.
He is the co-author (with Mark A. Smith) of “To Prepare for Sherman’s Coming”: The Battle of Wise’s Forks, March 1865, chosen as the winner of the Civil War Books and Authors Best Book of the Year for 2015, Battle/Campaign Histories - Eastern Theater category, and “No Such Army Since the Days of Julius Caesar”: Sherman’s Carolinas Campaign from Fayetteville to Averasboro. Wade is also author of “Final Roll Call” Confederate Losses during the Carolinas Campaign.
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore- Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
