Here’s another yarn for the official scrapbook of the Carteret County chapter of “Fish House Liars” – a far-flung story with local ties.
It seems that in 1908, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt received a letter from a concerned citizen who specifically requested the commander in chief examine the level of resources being allocated to support operations at the U.S. Life-Saving Station at Cape Lookout.
This correspondence was referenced in the lead paragraph of an article authored by Roosevelt and published in the September 1917 edition of Scribner’s Magazine.
Roosevelt set the stage for his readers, lauding the valor exhibited by Dr. Russell J. Coles of Danville, Va., and Capt. Charlie Willis of Morehead City. (Capt. Charlie was Dr. Coles’ favorite personal skipper and longtime boating companion.)
In July 1908, they assisted the Cape Lookout Life-Saving crew, under the command of William H. Gaskill, in the rescue of all hands aboard the John Swann, a vessel that was in danger of sinking during a gale. Roosevelt praised all associated with the rescue.
It was Dr. Coles who had penned the note after the incident, informing President Roosevelt that the surf crew’s equipment was woefully antiquated and the station was being “shamefully neglected.” The president responded promptly and offered assurances that “shortcomings” would be addressed immediately.
In 1916...eight years later, it was Roosevelt who reached out to connect with Dr. Coles, complimenting him on an article he had written on the sport of “hunting devilfish.”
Roosevelt deftly angled for an invite to try his hand at harpooning these “marine monsters.” Dr. Coles took the bait, humbly “requesting the presence” of the former president on the next devilfish expedition, planned for late March 1917, departing from Punta Gorda, Fla.
Roosevelt almost backed out. He wired Dr. Coles saying that he didn’t want to be away from Washington, D.C. when Congress reconvened on April 2, 1917 with a Declaration of War against Germany on the agenda.
Coles wrote back: “Leave Washington on March 23...by 35 minutes of nine on Monday, March 26, you will have killed your devilfish.”
The hunting party was on the water early March 26 to search for devilfish – giant manta rays – in the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Captiva Island, Fla.
Roosevelt remarked: “It really is an extraordinary thing, but exactly six minutes before the precise minute he (Dr. Coles) had prophesied, I struck a death blow with the spade lance into my first devilfish.”
Commented A. A. Rice, an associate of Dr. Coles who was onboard: “I could simply feel that it was going to happen, for Dr. Coles always states something to this effect before going on a trip, and he has never failed yet to hit the truth.”
Among the crew that day were Capt. Charlie and two other veteran Morehead City watermen – Roland Phillips and Mart Lewis. They had accompanied Dr. Coles previously on numerous devilfish hunting trips. (The fourth crew member was Jack McCann, a Florida fisherman who served as navigator.)
Roosevelt wrote: “It would not have been possible to find four better men for their work, nor four better companions, from every standpoint, for an outing of this character.”
Speaking specifically about the Morehead City chaps, Roosevelt applauded Capt. Charlie as “a natural leader among men.”
As for Roland, Roosevelt said: “Nothing on the surface of the sea escaped his eyes. He interpreted with instant sureness every swirl or stain on the water and every dim shadow beneath it.”
“Mart was a fisherman, engineer, cook – a first-class, all-around man,” Roosevelt concluded.
