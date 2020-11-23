When the going got tough for Civil War Confederate spy Mary Frances Chadwick, “being a lady of wit and charm,” she would avoid detention by transforming into a Southern coquette, according to storyteller Barbara Milhaven of Pine Knoll Shores.
She remarked that Mary Frances Chadwick helped devise and execute “an elaborate plan to blow up” the Cape Lookout Lighthouse in 1864.
During the Civil War, with Carteret County occupied by Union troops, “It was dangerous to be doing espionage work for the Confederates,” Barbara reported. The Chadwicks were a “prominent family in and around Beaufort, so they had a lot to lose.”
Mary Frances was said to be an attractive woman in her early 20s, Barbara wrote, and she normally had no difficulty in passing through the checkpoint on the old Beaufort-New Bern road, because the Union guard who was customarily on duty had a soft spot in his heart for Mary Frances.
She would engage in pleasant conversation with the young Union soldier, then breeze on by to rendezvous with Confederate officers in New Bern. She was carrying details, concealed in secret pockets inside her flowing skirt, about destroying the lighthouse on the day she was detained by a “substitute guard.”
Alas, the Confederacy’s fair maiden was in a serious scrape, at great risk of being searched and discovered.
Fortunately, the soldier who “doted on her” observed what was happening and intervened, thanking Mary Frances for “coming to call on him.” She “acted merry and gay, then as soon as possible, traveled on,” wrote historian Sally G. Moore.
The plan was for about 20 Confederate soldiers to travel by boat from New Bern down the Neuse River to South River in Carteret County. From there, secret agent Josiah Fisher Bell would escort them to lay over on April 2, 1864, at the Chadwick family farm, known as Crow Hill, on the banks of the North River near Otway.
The assault was launched the following night. Local watermen carried the soldiers from Straits over to Cape Lookout. They arrived at the Cape undetected.
But drat. The fuses to the powder kegs were defective, Barbara Milhaven commented. The Confederate soldiers improvised, and with shovels, they “dashed to the Lighthouse Keeper’s cottage to scoop up coals from the fireplace” to toss on the powder kegs...causing a huge explosion at the lighthouse.
The Confederate lighthouse wrecking party got away from Cape Lookout scot-free, although they were reportedly chased by as many as 200 Union soldiers.
Confederate 1st Sgt. Levi C. Howland reported to his superiors that the lighthouse had been completely destroyed.
In actuality, the damage was minimal. Karen Duggan, a park ranger at Cape Lookout National Seashore, reported the lighthouse was lit again within just a few days.
She said the blast damaged about two flights of iron stairs at the bottom of the tower.
Repairs at the bottom of the tower included new landing plates and 61 steps. With iron unavailable during the war, the damaged sections of the stairs were temporarily replaced by wooden ones.
(The original lighthouse lens – the one that had been removed in 1861 by Josiah Bell – had been shipped to Raleigh for safekeeping at the capitol. It was discovered there by Union officers under the command of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman April 13, 1865...and returned unharmed.)
The Cape Lookout Lighthouse was fully restored to its pre-Civil War grandeur in 1867.
