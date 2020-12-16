Santa, portrayed by Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department volunteer Matt Low, and his elf, volunteer Lacey Ackerson, visit briefly with Vanessa Mason, 4, and her sister Mia, 2, during a fire truck tour of the community Saturday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Santa, portrayed by Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department volunteer Matt Low, waves from the back of a fire truck Saturday during the annual Christmas tour of the community. (Cheryl Burke photo)
