Why do “the summer people” seek out Bogue Sound Watermelons? Perhaps they are readers of Our State magazine. Editors regularly trumpet the virtues of Bogue Sounders.
Most recently, an Our State article by Dr. Eleanor Spicer Rice of Raleigh addressed the science of Bogue Sound Watermelons, saying it’s a combination of “salty air; long, hot days and cooler nights; and sandy soil.”
“These are the things that make sugars pool in the crisp, red fruit,” Dr. Rice wrote. “The salty air keeps leaves healthy, and the sunny days help those leaves make extra sugar. The sandy soil helps minerals tumble and flow through watermelon roots with ease.”
To earn the official Bogue Sound Watermelon sticker, a watermelon must be grown “on land that drains directly or indirectly into Bogue Sound.” This includes much of Carteret County and eastern Onslow County.
By the 1920s, Bogue Sound Watermelons had already become legendary for their sweetness and juiciness.
Dr. David Cecelski, a prominent North Carolina historian with family roots in Carteret County’s Core Creek community, said his great-grandfather, Guy Manney Sabiston “used to make a trip to Bogue Sound every summer to fetch the famous watermelons. He would pick a day in July when his own crops were ‘laid by’ and hitch up a donkey to a cart and ride all the way to Bogue Sound.”
Dr. Rice interviewed Alan Willis of Willis Farm in Newport and president of the Bogue Sound Watermelon Growers Association (established in 2005). Willis said: “People think that Bogue Sound is the variety of the watermelon, but it’s not; it’s the location” that makes Bogue Sound Watermelons taste better.
“We actually had (our melons) checked for sweetness, and they truly measure sweeter,” Willis said.
David Winberry of Winberry Farms in Cedar Point said he believes a key, contributing element is “summer’s heat and high humidity” that blanket Bogue Sound farmland. He said “it simply can’t be too hot” for Bogue Sound Watermelons to grow successfully.
One acre can produce upwards of 2,500 melons per season. Most growers plant in three or four stages, so the melons are harvested from late June through Labor Day.
Heather Overton of the N.C. Department Agriculture and Consumer Services asked Jasper Jones of Jones Family Farm in Stella how to tell if a melon is ripe? “The older generation can tell by the sound a watermelon makes,” Jones said. “It should be a deep thump or hollow sound. If it is more of a ping, that melon is probably not ready.”
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service added: “A good watermelon should be symmetrical, heavy for its size and firm – 92% water. Look for a pale cream or buttery yellow spot on the underside of a watermelon; this indicates that it is ripe. If the spot is white or green, then the watermelon is under ripe.”
Laurie Neverman of Kewaunee County, Wis., a food blogger, advises consumers to press a thumb on the watermelon’s blossom end (opposite the stem) to see how much “give” it has. “If it is ripe, there will be some give. If it’s not ripe, it will be hard as a rock. A watermelon that’s too ripe will give little resistance, and likely be ‘mealy’ inside.”
The presence of “bee stings” on the watermelon are yet another sign of ripeness, some farm folks say. That’s a tale for another day.
