Rising above the political banter and drivel, the voice of Eva Ritchey, a community activist in Hendersonville, deserves amplification.
She recently commented online: “Journalists are among the most important soldiers for democratic government. They shine light on what elected officials are doing.”
Ritchey posed the question about what “community life” would be like if local newspapers shrivel up and die?
Her advice is for “everyone in Henderson County who can afford it subscribe” to either or both local newspapers, “if we value knowing before it is too late.”
“If we value knowing before it is too late.” Let those words sink in. Amen.
The future of the newspaper industry in North Carolina may be influenced this year by members of the General Assembly. A pair of scurrilous, controversial bills are now under consideration in the House of Representatives.
House Bill 35 and House Bill 51 propose to abolish the requirement for local governments in 23 counties to run public and legal notices as paid advertisements in community newspapers. Instead, these counties could post the notices electronically on their own websites and totally bypass their community newspapers.
Egads. Several local newspapers have sounded off. One is the Richmond Daily Journal, based in Rockingham. A recent Journal editorial questioned: “Do we really want more government control over the information about itself – information that is vital to the effective running of our society?”
The county website “isn’t delivered to your door and doesn’t provide any other attraction to you on your social media feed. The county website receives a fraction of the traffic that the newspaper and Daily Journal website receives.”
Emily Weaver, managing editor of The Daily Record, published in Dunn, said Harnett County has a “pesky internet problem” – limited access, slow speed and high cost.
It’s easy to hide on a county website, with all its nooks and crannies, Weaver said. “We’re here to shine a light and break through that darkness. That’s what we do and we do it for you.”
“Democracy Dies in Darkness” is the official slogan of The Washington Post. “We can’t let the darkness win,” Weaver said.
David Woronoff, publisher of The Pilot in Southern Pines, wrote: “No one thinks of a local newspaper as a business until it’s gone, and suddenly no one knows what’s going on in town.”
“Moore County is not part of this legislation. While we are thankful for that, we fight for our brethren and all of North Carolina’s residents who stand potentially to lose easy access to critical public information,” he said.
“A few state lawmakers...would rather make political points or punish the media by taking public notices out of local newspapers and publish them on little-seen pages online run by the counties,” Woronoff said. “Their measures are usually done out of spite or retribution for perceived slights – and bereft of business sense.”
Richard Craver of the Winston-Salem Journal reported that members of the House Committee on Local Government discussed H.B. 35 and H.B. 51 on Feb. 23, but no action was taken.
The counties mentioned in H.B. 35 have shuffled a bit, however. Cabarrus, Catawba, Forsyth, Haywood, Jackson and Swain counties have been dropped from the bill, while Burke, Davie and Iredell have been added.
Other counties identified in H.B. 35 continue to be: Currituck, Davidson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford and Stanly.
The counties affected by H.B. 51 are Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Gates, Harnett, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
