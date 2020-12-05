Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club elects new officers

PINE KNOLL SHORES — From the shores of the Atlantic Ocean to the Bogue Banks Sound, the Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club has found a way to navigate the corridors of its community during this unprecedented year 2020.
Members and officers continue to fulfill their objectives to provide social opportunities and intellectual enhancement for the club, to be involved in and around the community, to support local charities and organizations, to fund a specific scholarship at Carteret Community College and to support other local nonprofits such as the children’s playroom at the Carteret County Domestic Violence Center.
The club’s cumulative task of helping to shape the future of Pine Knoll Shores has undoubtedly been unique this year. With the COVID-19 pandemic moving through Crystal Coast shores as it has moved throughout the globe, the club has found ways to continue communication with each other while not gathering at monthly meetings. Members have practiced safe social distancing and the wearing of masks to further protect themselves and neighbors. While some of the club’s annual events were cancelled because of COVID-19, club members have continued to look forward to a better season ahead.
This year has found members perusing the streets of Pine Knoll Shores literally more than in years past. They speak of the smile they can see in someone’s eyes and even the pain as the natural evolution of life continues to unfold. Hearts have grieved the passing of friends, the diagnosis of diseases, the hospitalizations after falls, the sadness of being unable to visit births of grandchildren or simple misfortunes of the day. Yet, the club has still found ways to deliver sentiments of hope through meals, cards, flowers or a gentle glance that’s visible above the mask.
“The Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club has continued to celebrate the goodness of life in our fair community, and we continue to make plans for a better future,” Gracie Bender, club publicity coordinator, noted in a news release.
On Oct. 23 at McNeil Park, members did brave a meeting, holding it outdoors while keeping 6 feet apart and wearing masks.
“It was wonderful to be in the company of one another as we made plans for a better future,” Bender wrote. “We are hoping to host our annual Fashion Show on March 26, 2021 at the Crystal Coast Country Club. We continue to raise funds for our scholarship and other charitable donations.”
The club’s Wine and Tapas monthly event will hopefully resume in 2021, as well as its book clubs and Cook’s Night Out. And, as many other events and activities have morphed into a new normal, members pledge to work through the challenges people face and continue their genuine support for the local community.
The public is encouraged to visit the Bogue Banks Public Library at 320 Salter Path Road in Pine Knoll Shores. Library hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We believe our library is a vital part of our community as it connects us with resources and enables us to learn new skills and meet new people. We want this for you too,” Bender noted.
New officers for 2020-2021 were installed by Bonnie Ferneau, past president, at the meeting. They are as follows:
n JoAnne Ferguson – president.
n Libby Gallagher – vice president.
n Maria De Candia – recording secretary.
n Ronnie Stanley – corresponding secretary.
n Donna Ross – treasurer.
n Betty Thomas – past president.
Aptly fitting to the tough times everyone is living in, the meeting also included a short session by Susan Toms on Stress Reducing Yoga.
“As hands lifted and legs stretched along with an intentional focus on our breathing, our bodies began to relax, and our minds began to set free the entanglements we so often forget to quiet.” Bender wrote. “We pledge allegiance to our country, The United States of America, and we pause to remember those affected by COVID-19 and all our essential workers who have worked tirelessly in the last seven months to keep us safe and supplied with food and pharmacy needs. We offer our sincerity of wishes that a vaccine will be produced and distributed soon, that companionship will once again be a normal scenario and we will be able to help others who are less fortunate than we are with our acts of service.”
For those interested in joining the Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club, any woman who lives or works in Pine Knoll Shores or any woman living or working on Bogue Banks or any surrounding community who is not served by another women’s club can become a member.
“We look forward to seeing you,” urges Bender.
