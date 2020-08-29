MOREHEAD CITY — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program has canceled its annual luncheon and fashion show fundraiser, set for November.
“Due to the current restrictions in place and the uncertainty of a second outbreak of the COVID 19 Virus, we feel it is best to cancel this year’s event,” Executive Director Glenda Riggs wrote in a recent release.
“Unfortunately, this need to cancel will create a hardship for the agency as this event is our biggest fundraiser of the year.”
In an effort to recoup the expected loss, the programs will host a new event, SHOP, SAVOR AND SIP NO SHOW, in October.
Participants can make a donation in the amount normally spent on a ticket to the fundraiser, sponsorship or on a silent auction item.
“Contributions in any amount will be gratefully accepted,” Ms. Riggs wrote.
To donate, visit the program’s website at carteretdomesticviolence.com/donations/.
The event will run through Sunday, Nov. 15.
Individuals and businesses that choose to contribute will be displayed in the Carteret County News-Times Sunday, Nov. 22 edition as a thank-you, according to the release. Contributors will be shared on the program’s Facebook page, as well.
