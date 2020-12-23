NORTH CAROLINA — To help its staff and volunteers celebrate the holidays, the North Carolina Maritime Museums will operate on a limited schedule over Christmas and the New Year.
The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort will be closed Dec. 24 through 28 for the Christmas holiday and will also be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort will be closed Dec. 22 to Jan. 3.
The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport will be closed Dec. 24 through 26 for the Christmas holiday. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays as part of its regular schedule. The museum will also be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras will be closed Dec. 24 through 28 for the Christmas holiday. It will also be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.