Emerald Isle announces Halloween event

EMERALD ISLE — With Halloween likely to be at least a subdued affair because of the coronavirus pandemic, Emerald Isle has planned a socially distanced event to make sure trick-or-treaters have fun and get some treats.
“Trucks and Treats” will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Eastern Ocean Regional Access off Highway 58.
Preregistration is required, as the event is open to only the first 300 children, ages 12 and under. To register, guardians are asked to contact the town parks and recreation department at 252-354-6350.
Vehicles from town police, fire, emergency medical services and beach safety departments will be on display, and the town says some “interesting characters” will be on hand to interact with the children.
Each registered child who attends the drive-thru event will receive a Halloween bag stuffed with sweets. Some of them will have a “golden ticket” for prizes that include Beats headphones, an Amazon Fire tablet, a drone and gift certificates to local businesses.
