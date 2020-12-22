Ten “choose & cut” Christmas tree farms are within easy driving distance of Spruce Pine, which is known as the heart of “perfect Christmas tree” country.
The region is also famous for its gems and precious stones. Spruce Pine in Mitchell County is the hub of an important mining district in the North Toe River Valley.
The first structure built here was the English Inn, a tavern run by Isaac and Alice Rowe English. The Mitchell County Historical Society said that as “the little hamlet around the English Inn began to grow, a need arose for a post office.”
“Given the task of naming the new post office in 1859, Alice English chose the name ‘Spruce Pine,’ because of the stalwart, beautiful tree she admired from her window every morning.”
Bryan Mims of Our State magazine interviewed Alex Glover, a geologist who lives nearby in Little Switzerland. Glover said: “The Spruce Pine Mining District was created about 380 million years ago when Africa shoved into North America. That collision created incredible friction-fueled heat – more than 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.”
“This was happening 9 to 18 miles below the surface,” he said. “The rock down there melted, forcing its way through cracks in the surrounding rock. This was rich, mineral-making liquid that cooled and crystallized over the millennia to become today’s buried treasure.”
“What made the Spruce Pine quartz so pristine was the lack of water where all this friction occurred. Water would have injected all kinds of impurities. There is no other place that has the purity of quartz,” he said.
The mining district extends about 25 miles long as is about 10 miles wide, extending into portions of neighboring counties – Avery and Yancey.
While mica, feldspar and quartz deposits are predominant minerals in the area, gemologists over time have found emeralds, aquamarine, amethysts, sapphires, garnets and kaolin.
A Blue Ridge National Heritage Area spokesperson reports: “The mountains near Spruce Pine are among the richest in minerals and gems in the United States. More than 300 varieties are showcased in the Museum of North Carolina Minerals, located on the Blue Ridge Parkway at Spruce Pine.
Spruce Pine enjoys accolades as “The Mineral City” and the “Gem Capital of the World.”
Gem mining brought the railroad up the mountain from Erwin, Tenn. Crews started building the railroad in 1886, but it was a daunting project, spanning more than two decades.
Railroad companies came and went. The man to finally get it done for the Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railway (known simply as “the Clinchfield”) was George L. Carter of Hillsville, Va.
Carter had accumulated great wealth from his holdings in the coal, iron ore and steel industries, and he secured northern investors with deep pockets to help finance the completion of the railroad through Mitchell County.
The Town of Spruce Pine was chartered by the State of North Carolina in 1907, and the Clinchfield Railroad was completed in 2008. The track is regarded as “an engineering marvel” – termed the “Clinchfield Loops.”
American-Rails.com noted that to advance 3 miles, the railroad laid 13 miles of track. The Clinchfield Loops section contains a series of “five twisting and turning horseshoe curves and 18 tunnels.” All this was necessary to achieve a maximum grade of 1.2%.
Spruce Pine has a few more assets up its sleeve...for future exploration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.