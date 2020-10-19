MOREHEAD CITY — La Musique Club of Carteret County will sponsor its 31st annual Miss La Musique Pageant at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 900 Arendell Street, Morehead City.
The club is now accepting applications for those who would like to compete in the pageant.
There are five categories, Baby Miss for ages 3 and 4, Tiny Miss for kindergarten through second trade, Little Miss for third through fifth grade, Junior Miss for sixth through eighth grade and Mss La Musique for high school students.
Junior Miss, Little Miss and Miss La Musique contestants will compete in an on-stage interview, evening grown and talent categories. Baby Miss and Tiny Miss will compete in the interview and evening gown or party dress categories. There is no talent competition for Baby Miss or Tiny Miss.
There is no chare to enter the pageant. The deadline for entry is Friday, Oct. 30 and proceeds will benefit the La Musique Scholarship Fund.
For an application or additional information, contact Rachel Mundine at (252) 223-4538.
