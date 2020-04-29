Carteret Community College health sciences faculty and staff will host a car parade at 1 p.m. Friday for health science students who will graduate in May. The faculty and staff will line the Wayne West Building parking lot while maintaining social distance to celebrate the graduates. Graduates and their immediate families have been instructed to decorate their cars and remain in their cars at all times.
CCC nursing program Chairperson Marilyn Springle said, “We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to celebrate in this way to send our graduates into the health care world, which is a very different place right now. Their fortitude, flexibility, perseverance, determination and their compassion are truly inspiring and is just what is needed.”
