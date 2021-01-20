By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
CARTERET COUNTY — Tim Johnson has a real passion for diving and the sea and has been diving since 1992. His father was an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) officer in the Army, stationed in Hawaii. His father took him diving at the age of 5 years old. Tim said, “My mother was not too keen on the idea, but when she saw my face she was delighted and knew that I was safe with my father.” Tim’s hero while growing up was Jacques Cousteau.
He went on to have a career as a chef but the love of diving never left him. He trained and received his certification in Fayetteville. at the now closed Aqua Nut Dive Center. Tim has two favorite places to dive in Carteret County. The first is the U-352 German submarine and the second one is the Aeolus ship. He loves the history and is in awe of seeing the German submarine. The U-352 was used during the notorious U-boat attack in WWII along the N.C. Coast. On May 9, 1942, it was sunk by the Coast Guard cutter Icarus. The first time he saw it he said he wanted to touch it so see if it was really real.
The Aeolus Navy ship was sunk to be used as an artificial reef in August 1988. She was built in 1945 and served as an attack cargo ship originally named the Turandot in the US Navy until 1947. In 1955, the Aeolus was repurposed as a cable repair ship. She is 409 feet long and lies at a depth of 110 feet. As a result of hurricanes in 1996, this ship has been split into three portions and has also been partially turned to an upright position which makes for an excellent multilevel dive. Tim says, “That is a really nice dive to see animal life, especially lots of different kinds of fish and sand tiger sharks.”
Tim said he has never really been afraid under the sea, but he was scared once. He was diving along the bottom of the sea at Radio Island. Sometimes you can see 20 feet and other times you can only see 6 inches in front of you. He was crawling along the bottom and put his hand on a flounder. Of course, it moved and he moved away, too.
At the bottom of the sea, Tim says he sometimes just lies there, letting the fish come to him. It is so quiet and serene; he described being down there in another whole world as having an almost spiritual experience. You are weightless, and the weight of all your concerns seem to float away.
Tim’s experience can be summed up by a quote from his hero, Jacques Cousteau, who said, “From birth, man carries the weight of gravity on his shoulders. He is bolted to earth. But man has only to sink beneath the surface and he is free.”
