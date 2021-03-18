BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Music Festival and Beaufort Drive-In are bringing rock and roll history this spring and summer with a series of rockumentaries at the N.C. Maritime Museum’s Gallant’s Channel Annex, located at 293 W. Beaufort Road.
The Beaufort Music Festival is a community-supported, volunteer-run event put on by Beaufort Arts and Music Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization that’s operated by a small group of people who have a great passion for music and the arts.
Beaufort Drive-In is made up of the fine folks behind the Beaufort Picture Show, Friends of the Maritime Museum and Beaufort Middle School Parent Support Committee, working together to curate the coolest movies on the Crystal Coast.
Through the unique partnership of the two organizations, BMF is excited to bring some rock and roll history to the experience.
The first feature, slated Saturday, April 17, will be “Muscle Shoals,” the incredible true story of a small town with a big sound, a documentary celebrating the founding of FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala. This amazing story chronicles an “unlikely breeding ground for some of the most creative and defiant music in American history,” bringing Black and White musicians together during the time of southern segregation.
The gate will open at 7 p.m. on April 17, and the movie is set to start at 8 p.m. This is a ticketed event. For more details and tickets, visit https://beaufortmusicfest0417.splashthat.com/ or email Karen Gould at karen@beaufortartsmusic.org.
