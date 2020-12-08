During the 1930s, homemakers experimented with “sinkers and floaters” in their congealed salads.
Things that sank in gelatin were fresh grapes, cooked prunes and just about anything that came out of a can, including apricots, berries, cherries, peaches and pineapple.
Things that floated in gelatin were diced apples, sliced bananas, fresh orange sections, sliced pears, halved strawberries, marshmallows and chopped nuts.
Another trick of the trade was to fold in mayonnaise, sour cream, cream cheese or cottage cheese to give the gelatin an opaque appearance. Some recipes included frostings to complete the look.
Food historian Lora Smith said: “After World War II, something happened in the kitchen. Jell-O marked and divided a shift in home cooking.”
Kate Williams wrote a series on “Saving Southern Recipes” for the Southern Kitchen website. She said interest in Jell-O salads peaked in the 1950s, but “began to wane in popularity by the late 1960s as more and more women joined and stayed in the workforce.”
Food writer Sarah Grey said tastes and diets changed. “Nutrition campaigns began to emphasize the importance of eliminating sugar. Savory Jell-O salads fell out of fashion, replaced by tossed salads and a fad for sun-dried tomatoes,” Grey said.
Williams admits that her exposure to congealed salads while growing up was limited to family reunions. “The most common was a dish we called ‘green squares,’ which is a molded, sliceable variation of lime-flavored Jell-O filled with pineapple, cottage cheese and mayonnaise; it sounds quite absurd, but manages to still taste good.”
Faced with declining sales, Jell-O responded by marketing its products as snacks and desserts, even adding sugar-free options to their product lines. An ambitious marketing campaign focused on television programming viewed in households with young children. Jell-O products were once again postured as being safe, healthy and fun.
And, besides...“There’s always room for Jell-O,” the company advertised.
This is clearly the case in Utah. In 2001, the state senate proclaimed Jell-O as the “favorite snack food of Utah.”
The most coveted souvenir from the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in 2002 was the collectible pin representing a bowl of lime Jell-O.
In Washington, D.C., the staff of U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, observes “Jell-O with the Senator” every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to stop in for a “Jell-O Jiggler.” Sen. Lee’s office is located in Room 361A of the Russell Senate Office Building.
Conversation often focuses on why Utah is nicknamed as the “Jell-O Belt.” It’s a fact, Utahns consume more Jell-O per capita than residents of any other state. Jell-O has been popularized by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Whenever we Mormons gather, there will be at least four or five kinds of Jell-O salads at any event, all of them savory,” commented Sariah Hillam of Provo, Utah, a digital media specialist.
National Jell-O Week is celebrated each year during the second week of February. How convenient. What could be more lovey-dovey than a chilled, red congealed salad as a gift to one’s Valentine?
A recipe worth trying comes from Taste from Home magazine. It’s labeled “Sweetheart Jell-O Salad.” It calls for cherry Jell-O, crushed pineapple, cream cheese, maraschino cherries and juice, lemon juice and whipped cream topping. Add two cherries with stems as a romantic garnish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.