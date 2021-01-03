Unsuccessful Grinch: 2020 and the pandemic

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
BEAUFORT — The year 2020 has been no picnic. Some have even accused the Grinch of stealing 2020. Many people are without work and are suffering terribly as they face an uncertain future. But despite 2020’s setbacks, some of Beaufort’s residents have been making the most of their time while “sheltering in place.”
Here are a few positives sides to the pandemic shutdown and what some in Beaufort have been doing.
ROBERT and Patti CORSE - Started acrylic pour art painting, organized a lifetime of photographs, provided music for the neighborhood at 7 p.m. from our balcony, including dressing up to match the artists. Did this for two and a half months every night.
JOHN AND KAREN VOGLER- Our “pandemic project” was to turn our garage into a gathering space. We installed a new cabinet system, installed heating and air conditioning, purchased furniture and lighting, had a custom bar designed and installed and commissioned a fantastic sea turtle and coral art from Dennis Neill.
RICHARD AND LORI BAAS - Planted an awesome garden. There is a time to sow and a time to reap. We are enjoying the harvest already.
HEATHER SINK - Since the shutdown, I have painted at least 15 new works. Some of the paintings were commissions, but some were paintings I felt compelled to paint. I have also been teaching painting classes through Zoom. I am not a very technical person, so I have learned lots. I am so proud of my students too as we have been connecting and learning through Zoom. Other than that, cleaning, walking, family FaceTime calls, reading, napping, gardening, cooking, riding bikes and tutoring grandkids over the phone.
RON AND SUSAN SMITH - I’ve taken this opportunity to begin reading more. We’ve watched a lot of movies at home since our Beaufort Picture Show has been put on hiatus, due to Covid-19 and participated in Zoom discussions of various movies. I started a raised garden of veggies. Susan planted lots of flowers around the yard. Our dogs think that we are here just for them now. They like these times with us more than ever.
RETT NEWTON - I haven’t had much down time, but I have made some progress on my Duke PhD dissertation focused on Marine Science and Conservation.
