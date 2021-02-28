By Rebecca Jones
CARTERET COUNTY — Traveling, especially abroad, is an extraordinary experience. It reveals a new and exciting world out there as well as presenting some unforgettable adventures.
Pat Castagna of Carteret County has vacationed multiple times in Italy, including such destinations as Rome, Venice and Florence. However, one of Castagna’s most memorable trips was a tad off the beaten path to a Ischia, Italy. Ischia is a volcanic island in the Tyrrhenian Sea and lies at the northern end of the Gulf of Naples. Americans typically do not go to Ischia. for whatever reason, German families are the most common visitors to this city.
However, Pat and her husband Tony traveled to Ischia for a purpose. It was to meet the cousins of Tony’s grandmother. Tony had researched some genealogy and family history and found out where his extended family lived. Tony wrote them the cousins a letter, letting them know that he and Pat were coming to there hometown.
Unfortunately, the family never received the letter. So, when Pat and Tony eagerly arrived and knocked on the door, the cousins were a little reluctant to let them into their home. Being the gracious hosts, the cousins relented and let the American couple come inside.
Very little English was spoken in this Ischian household. The obvious hurdles from the language barrier was there in the beginning, however, soon a photo album was presented. From there, Tony quickly pointed to a picture of his grandmother and he, as a 12-year-old child, standing in front of her.
Tony then pointed to himself and put his finger on the photo.
At that moment, a family’s love took over and smoothed out the bumps that the language barrier had placed between them.
“Fortunately, Tony had a copy of the letter with him, so when he presented that copy to them, they realized who we were and welcomed us into the house, Pat said.” “On a table in the living room was a four-foot statue of Mary the mother of Jesus surrounded by vases of flowers. Sitting in the room were about 10 women saying the rosary. We would have been happy to wait until they were finished, however, they would have none of that. They would come back later. The one cousin who spoke a little English was the one to play hostess. She kept going into the kitchen to prepare something to serve us. As soon as she brought one thing, she was back in the kitchen to prepare something else. We couldn’t have been more welcomed.”
The old English language adage is “a picture is worth a thousand words” is so true. A single image can often convey its meaning or essence more effectively than a mere verbal description.
Pat had made a needle work piece, a bread cover, and had some fresh bread inside of it and gave them as a gift. They loved it. With not expecting company, they scrambled to give something to Pat and Tony. They gave them a Rosary made of real compressed roses and a “much loved on” statue of Saint Anthony with little paint left. It was an amazing experience she will always remember. Dr. Seuss once said, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”
