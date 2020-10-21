Pine Knoll Shores artists to be featured in exhibit

GOLDSBORO — The artwork of two Pine Knoll Shores residents will be the subject of a show in Goldsboro.
The Arts Council of Wayne County will feature the work of Stephen Moore and Susan Love Moore beginning Friday, Dec. 4 at the gallery at 102 North John St. in Goldsboro, according to the recent release. An opening for the show will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
The show will feature 50 paintings from Mr. Moore to include scenes from the mountains to the coast. In addition, Ms. Moore’s coffee cup series will be on display. The show will be open through Friday, Jan. 15.
