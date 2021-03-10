FEATURE: By the light of the moon

By Rebecca Jones
EASTERN, N.C. — Moonshine – illegal, untaxed whiskey distilled “by the light of the moon” – has been a part of North Carolina lore and culture for centuries.
When one thinks of moonshine, they think North Carolina mountains. However, we had our share in eastern North Carolina of hidden distilleries. Moonshiners made the whiskey to sell in order to provide for their families.
In the past, newspapers and magazines depict a moonshiner as a hillbilly with patches on his clothes, a battered straw hat and a corncob pipe in his mouth. But the fact is that most moonshiners in eastern North Carolina were hard-working farmers and used it as a way to enhance their income. It was considered a craft, and the makers of fine whiskey were artisans in their own right.
Donald G. Walton Jr., a native of Jacksonville, became interested in moonshiners while living in Kentucky. He began reviewing records of numerous pre-prohibition distillers as a hobby. From our part of the state’s eastern swamps, a small number of North Carolinians have engaged in the manufacturing of whiskey. It has also been called mountain dew, white liquor, white lightning and shine.
When Walton moved back to Jacksonville, he became aware of moonshiners centuries ago in his own hometown. His passion had begun in Kentucky. Passion is one of those words that will either make you roll your eyes because you are a “realist” who believes work is just supposed to be work or overwhelm you because it is too big and complex to ever figure out.
Walton wanted to start a company and began researching how to own a distillery. He found a site for sale just beyond the bank of Black Creek where a previously illegal still had operated. He opened Walton’s Distillery. The rest, as they say, is history.
Moonshine is not only just to drink straight. There are several recipes for desserts and vegetables. But for a cold winter’s day, try the recipe called “Kitty’s Warm Cider.” You’ll need two 750-ml jars of Kitty’s Apple Pie Moonshine, one-half tablespoon of cinnamon and two cups of apple juice.
Combine all ingredients in a crock pot and warm or in a pot on the stove on low and warm.
