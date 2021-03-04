Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge dealing positively with pandemic

MOREHEAD CITY — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations and businesses have found themselves having to rethink their way of operating.
The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge No. 1710 was no different. The lodge depends on its weekly Bingo Night (open to the public) to provide a large amount of its funding. In addition, the event center is heavily rented for receptions and other events.
“When we shut down because of COVID-19, we had no idea how we could get by,” stated Exalted Ruler Bill Ward.
“We had grants from the Elks National Foundation already approved, but not being open, we were stymied as to how to continue to support our community.”
Fortunately, a member stepped up to the plate with an interesting solution. Kent Neal, the Esteemed Leading Knight for the lodge, offered to donate his 2008 Boss Hoss Motorcycle to raffle off. This unique bike has a 425 HP Corvette engine.
Lodge members began selling raffle tickets in April, and after contacting Jack’s Waterfront Restaurant & Bar in Morehead City, they began showing the bike every weekend on the waterfront and selling tickets. The effort proved extremely successful. On Veterans Day in November, the lodge jointly hosted (along with Jack’s) a pizza party for veterans and the public and held the drawing for the winning ticket.
The money raised not only kept the lodge open, but also allowed the grants to be awarded to help the community. During this time frame, the lodge served over 2,800 meals to healthcare workers dealing with stress of the pandemic.
“We found that just this gesture one day a week helped ease the stress they were going through each and every day,” said Ward. “Our members stepped up, and with the help of Seaside Sensations Catering, we were able to provide this help.”
In addition, the grants and funds raised provided 75 needy families with both Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, as well as presents for 70 children. Twenty children were treated to a back-to-school shopping trip, and three homeless veterans were provided funds for shelter, as well as clothing. In addition, “Welcome Home” kits were provided to veterans moving into a home. These kits were custom made for each vet and provided kitchen, bedroom and bath items needed to get a new start.
Even though the lodge has reopened its Bingo Night while following COVID-19 guidelines, it continues to raise funds and help others. Currently, a gun raffle is going on where the winner can win a gun (shotgun or rifle) each and every week until the end of 2021. Several winners have already been announced, and tickets are still available.
“Our lodge is typical of the Elks nationwide,” Ward said. “We provide assistance to our communities as the need arises. Our main thrust is to help our veterans, but we also assist in other areas of support such as scholarships, Little League and families in need.”
The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge is located at 400 Miller Farm Road just off Gloria Dawn Road in Morehead City.
