MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge No. 1710 and Jack’s Waterfront Bar are sponsoring a Veterans Appreciation Night on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Discount drinks for veterans and active duty military will be served (ID required). Wood-fired pizza will be provided by the Elks Lodge.
Capt. Joe DiBella and the Cricket II will be at dockside. The boat from the movie “Jaws” was modeled after this 1947 classic wooden fishing boat. The boat is used to provide fishing opportunities to disabled veterans.
A raffle drawing will be held at 8 p.m. for a 2008 Boss Hoss Motorcycle. Tickets will be available prior to the drawing for $10 each or $25 for three.
Everyone is invited to come show support for the country’s veterans. Jack’s Waterfront Bar is located on the Morehead City waterfront at 513 Evans St.
