Oden to narrate black history double-decker bus tour

BEAUFORT — Join the Beaufort Historic site for a special English Double-Decker Bus Tour about Black History in Beaufort. Beaufort native, Curtis Oden will narrate.
This informative historic bus tour will cover over 25 sites and will take off from the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner St. on Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. The tour will last about an hour and cost $15 per person.
The bus will be driven through the streets of downtown Beaufort while Oden points out historic sites such as churches, stores, and residents that have been influential in shaping black history in Beaufort.
One of the very first black-owned stores in the town was a shoe shop that sat next to the Josiah Bell House on Turner St. “It was one of the very first black-owned shoe shops and it was run by Mr. Adam Wright and also my great grandfather, Collins Oden, and then later my great uncle Curtis Oden was the one who ran it,” Oden said.
